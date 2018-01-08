Showers linger, with WARMER air ahead

Spotty showers remain possible tonight as temperatures stay in the middle 30s overnight tonight.

Despite lows tonight staying above freezing, there’s still the occasional bridge or sheltered valley that could briefly ice over, but other than that, the roads should be fine.

Tuesday will start with patchy fog, but partly cloudy skies will take over and allow temperatures to reach the lower 50s.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday through Friday and will kick off small rain chances that will become largest by Friday as highs reach the 60s!

We’ll cool back down this weekend, but at least it’ll be dry out with highs retreating back to the 40s and 50s and lows in the teens and 20s.

