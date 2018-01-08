SLED investigating after 3 children, man killed in house fire

The McCormick County Sheriff's Office said a fire killing four people is under investigation.

Just before 1 a.m., firefighters from Sandy Branch, Plumb Branch and McCormick fire departments were called to the scene on Greenfield Road. After crews spent 20 minutes gaining control of the fire, four victims were located inside the home.

Deputies said family members reported the victims were three children and an adult male.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's arson team was called into investigation. The McCormick County Coroner's Office is also assisting.

Preliminary reports do not indicate any signs of foul play, deputies said.

