Country music singer asks for prayers for sister Loretta Lynn after fall

Loretta Lynn's sister is asking for prayers for the country music legend after she was injured in a fall last week.

Lynn, the 85-year-old singer-songwriter behind hits like Coal Miner's Daughter, You Ain't Woman Enough, Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' and One's on the Way, broke her hip.

Sister and fellow country singer Crystal Gayle said she visited Lynn on Sunday and said she is in good spirits and doing as well as to be expected.

For the week of her birthday, Gayle asked for fans to send love and prayers for Lynn's recovery.

