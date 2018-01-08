FOX Carolina investigates where to turn after Taylors man in need dealing with busted heater

The United Way of South Carolina's SC 211 resource connects people in need to different organizations that can help with various situations (FOX Carolina: 1/8/2018).

Charles Terry woke up early Monday morning to a busted heater and no money to fix it (FOX Carolina: 1/8/2018).

Charles Terry woke up early Monday morning to a busted heater and no money to fix it (FOX Carolina: 1/8/2018).

Initially thinking a fire had sparked, Charles Terry woke up early Monday morning to find his home's heat source busted, leaving him, his daughter and grandson freezing overnight.

"My grandson came and got up under the cover with me on the couch.... She slept on the floor right here, covered up," said Terry.

Getting ready to face another cold night Monday, Terry doesn't have money to fix it. He's been out of work since the early 2000s, living on a fixed income.

"I'm a cement finisher, but I lost my health. I had cancer on my right kidneys," said Terry.

FOX Carolina wanted to know where people like Terry can turn when they find themselves in a similar situation.

One resource we found is the United Way Association of South Carolina's 211 website. People can go to SC211.org or call 211 directly to get connected to different organizations that help link people in need to resources that can help them.

For Terry and his family, that need right now is heat. They spent part of Monday working to get help, and hoping they they won't have to brave another night in the cold.

"It's a struggle with me all the time, I just be barely making it on ends. So you know, I'm just trying to reach out for some help," said Terry.

Greenville County Redevelopment also suggested people who need heating and assistance reach out to Sunbelt Human Advancement Resources, or SHARE, you can learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.