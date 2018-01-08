FOX Carolina investigates where to turn after Taylors man in need dealing with busted heater

A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.More >
Police say a father stabbed his family's dog to death after it started mauling his one-year-old daughter.More >
Greenville County Schools are encouraging safety as icy patches were reported on roads and bridges in the county Tuesday morning.More >
The Anderson County coroner said he was called to a crash Tuesday morning as emergency dispatchers said icy patches and fog was creating hazards for drivers in the county.More >
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy who was being pulled in the snow by an ATV died after he struck a parked car.More >
Anderson County deputies and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed two men’s lives and injured a third man early Monday, according to Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman.More >
Spartanburg County Investigators say they recovered and returned over $50,000 worth of stolen property to its rightful owners after the arrest of two individuals wanted for trailer thefts.More >
Spartanburg County Deputies and the Spartanburg County Coroner are investigating a violent death that occurred on Saturday.More >
A Texas woman spent 21 days in the hospital fighting for her life after she ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly infection.More >
Greenville County deputies said a 30-year-old man has been arrested after communicating with undercover investigators, while believing he was actually communicating with an underage girl.More >
Nicole says 'freezing fog' is a possibility near bridges and overpasses as temperatures hover near freezing.More >
Deputies, EMS and firefighters were called to the scene of a water rescue on a cold day in January.More >
WalletHub released a list of the 10 best and 10 worst states for raising a family in 2018 based on factors such as health, education, affordability and socio-economics.More >
Historic cars from America's Automotive Trust stopped at Michelin’s North American Headquarters in Greenville on their way to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The historic cars are on a 10-day, 2,200-mile journey through 9 states.More >
An investigation is underway after the Anderson County Coroner's Office said two men were killed and a third was injured in a shooting at a bar on Whitner Street early Monday morning.More >
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits hosted a Nurses Appreciation Night.More >
Pirates and Princesses Night at Bon Secours. (1/6/18)More >
The 2018 Race for the Grasshopper 5K took place Saturday morning in Gaffney as runners took a fast road course at Cowpens National Battlefield.More >
Animals at the Georgia Aquarium are gearing up for the National Championship on Monday!More >
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office released its annual Human Trafficking Task Force report for 2017.More >
