Troopers: Woman thrown from vehicle after chase, crash in Upstate

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a pursuit in the Upstate on Monday.

Troopers said the Oconee County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a suspect but later called off the chase. The pursuit was re-initiated when deputies located the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was involved in a crash on Highway 11 just before 2 p.m.

According to troopers, a female occupant was thrown from the vehicle during the crash and transported to a hospital in Greenville.

The Oconee County Sheriff said the traffic stop was attempted on suspicion of impaired driving and the chase was called off due to the high rate of speed. When the deputy spotted the vehicle while en route to another assignment, he activated his blue lights but the suspect wrecked before he caught up to the vehicle, Sheriff Crenshaw said.

The investigation is ongoing.

