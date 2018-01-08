Police: Possibly armed, dangerous persons of interest sought after Asheville thefts

Police in western North Carolina are asking the public for help in finding two persons of interest considered "potentially armed and dangerous."

The Asheville Police Department says they are looking for Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker. In a press release, police say that Miller and Baker are persons of interest in numerous thefts around the Asheville area. Both suspects have multiple warrants out for their arrest including several felonies.

Dennis Miller is a 25-year-old male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Hope Baker is a 35-year-old female, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has blonde hair a green eyes.

Police warn that Miller and Baker are potentially armed and dangerous and that no one should approach them.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Miller and Baker's whereabouts should contact Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

