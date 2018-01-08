Police searching for suspect in Friday night car break-Ins

Police need the public's help identifying a suspect in multiple vehicle break-ins. The Forest City Police Department say surveillance cameras captured one of several vehicle break-in that occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5. Investigators want to identify the male suspect seen in the video breaking a vehicle's window and taking items inside.

In the video, the suspect came in from the area of South Powell Street near the U.S. Post Office. The suspect later returns, walking back toward the direction of South Broadway Street.

Forest City Police ask for anyone with information on the subject's identity or whereabouts, to contact Sgt. Joshua Williams at (828) 247-8759 or joshuawilliams@townofforestcity.com.

MORE: Children rescued from water in Greenville County

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.