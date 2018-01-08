Deputies need help finding runaway NC teen - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies need help finding runaway NC teen

Sydney Harper (Source: McDowell County Sheriff's Office) Sydney Harper (Source: McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Authorities are requesting the public's help in finding a missing teen. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that 17 year-old Sydney Claire Harper was last seen on just before midnight on Saturday night at home. Her mother and grandmother reported her missing.

Harper is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a maroon shirt, a white fuzzy jacket, and Jordan high-top tennis shoes. She was also carrying a blue duffel bag.

Deputies ask that anyone with information about Harper's whereabouts should contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at (828) 652-4000.

