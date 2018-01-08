Police: McDonald's employee kicked coworker in face, head after argument over grill

An Upstate man is behind bars after arrest warrants state he caused great bodily harm to a female coworker when he hit, stomped and slammed her head and body.

Officers with the Duncan Police Department say they issued an arrest warrant for James Ray Cunningham, 20 of Woodruff, after investigating the assault claims and reviewing surveillance footage from the McDonalds in Duncan on Thursday.

According to the incident report, a female employee was working the grill with Cunningham and asked him "to stop standing around and help her." The report states that she then said "you don't know what you're doing anyway" because he hadn't finished training.

Officers said after she made this comment, Cunningham picked her up, slammed her on the floor, and continued to hit and kick her in the head and face. The report states that the victim laid lifeless on the ground, unable to defend herself.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with a broken hand and lacerations to the head and face.

Cunningham was charged with first-degree assault and battery and arrested on Friday. He bonded out about 8 hours later.

MORE NEWS: Texas woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.