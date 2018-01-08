Warrant: Upstate man arrested after hitting, stomping, slamming - FOX Carolina 21

Warrant: Upstate man arrested after hitting, stomping, slamming head and body of female victim

James Ray Cunningham. (Source: SCSO) James Ray Cunningham. (Source: SCSO)
DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate man is behind bars after arrest warrants state he caused great bodily harm to a female victim when he hit, stomped and slammed her head and body.

Officers with the Duncan Police Department say they issued an arrest warrant for James Ray Cunningham, 20 of Woodruff, after investigating the assault claims and reviewing surveillance footage from the McDonalds in Duncan on Thursday.

Woodruff was charged with first degree assault and battery and arrested on Friday and bonded out about 8 hours later.

The extent of the victim's injuries have not been released.

FOX Carolina has reached out to officers for more details on the incident.

