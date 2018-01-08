Deputies: Upstate man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with minors

Authorities are searching for a man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minors. The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office issued several warrants for the arrest of Tyler Wayne Moore. The warrants include the following charges against Moore:

Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Minor First Degree (Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)

Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Minor 2 Counts (Greenwood City Police Department)

Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Minor (Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies ask that anyone who sees Moore to call 911 and report his location. Anyone with information of Moore's whereabouts are also asked to contact Deputy Jimmy Boggs at (864) 992-9551.

