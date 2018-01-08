Pair wanted for multiple trailer thefts in Spartanburg Co. arrested; $50K worth of stolen property returned

Spartanburg County Investigators say they recovered and returned over $50,000 worth of stolen property to its rightful owners after the arrest of two individuals wanted for trailer thefts.

Deputies say on January 3 they began searching for a blue Chevrolet Suburban after they saw it on video stealing several trailers in Spartanburg County. Further investigation produced a possible suspect who owned the described vehicle.

Investigators went to the subject’s home and observed the Chevrolet Suburban with an enclosed trailer attached to it. The trailer was open and filled with several thousand dollars of lighting fixtures, which matched the description of a trailer that was stolen from a business in Duncan earlier that day, deputies said.

Deputies then obtained a search warrant and were able to locate and arrests two suspects and recover over $50,000 in stolen property, which included the following:

trailer

lighting fixtures

2 industrial size vinyl printers (stolen from another business in the county in December, deputies said)

approx. 15 propane tanks (stolen during another larceny in the city limits of Spartanburg, deputies said)

Deputies arrested Craig Steven Balfour, 41, and Kimberly Christine Gowan, 47, both of Spartanburg, in connection with the thefts. Balfour is charged with three counts of grand larceny and two counts of malicious injury to property. Gowan is charged with three counts of grand larceny. She also had two outstanding general sessions bench warrants, deputies said.

Here are the locations where the incidents occurred:

December 11, 2017 Spartanburg Felt, 151 Felt Dr., Roebuck, SC, 29386

December 11, 2017 Graph Tech, Inc., 275 Gossett Rd., Spartanburg, SC, 29307

December 26, 2017 841 Canaan Rd., Roebuck, SC, 29376

January 3, 2018 KC Lamps, 188 Plemmons Rd., Duncan, SC, 29334

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Girls playing on ice fell into frigid water in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.