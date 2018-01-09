HOA threatens to fine homeowners $200 for closing their garage doors

(KTXL/CNN) -- A California community is upset after their homeowner’s association told them they needed to keep their garage doors open during the day.

The new rule calls for homeowners in the Auburn Greens subdivision to keep their garages open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents said the Auburn Greens Unit 1 Homeowners Association left fliers on their doors, saying they could face a $200 fine for not complying.

“I might as well clear everything out and leave the garage door open permanently because there is no point to having a garage door then,” said resident Shally Ia.

Ia said she believes the HOA enacted the new rule after finding out a family had allowed someone to live in their garage, which is against community guidelines. However, Ia said forcing people to keep their garages open may not be the answer.

“All I am asking is a reasonable way of going around this,” she said. “If you want to do a monthly, bi-monthly inspection of my garage. I have nothing to hide. If I have something stored in there and you don't like it, I’ll remove it."

Jason, a 9-year-old boy whose family also lives in the subdivision, said he’s concerned about potential thefts.

"I don't think it's a good idea because they are going to steal my bike,” he said. “I’ve got an electric scooter, an electric wheelchair. I've got all kinds of stuff. I just don't think it`s very good to have it open."

For every household like Jason’s that began to follow the order, there are several others who refuse.

A call to the HOA was not returned and the office was closed during normal business hours.

The association’s monthly meeting is scheduled to take place in two weeks, and many residents say they plan to be there.

