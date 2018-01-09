Drivers may encounter slick spots in foggy areas early Tuesday morning

Beware of slick spots near bridges and overpasses in foggy areas Tuesday morning due to "freezing fog."

“Areas with fog, including Pickens County, could see some bridges and overpasses get slick as temperatures are hovering close to freezing,” FOX Carolina meteorologist Nicole Papay said.

Papay said slick spots on the road should not be very widespread.

PICKENS COUNTY

The Highway Patrol was responding to five crashes in Pickens County that occurred between 4:30 and 5 a.m.

Three of those crashes occurred on Highway 183, where dispatchers said icy conditions had been reported.

Officials with Pickens County Schools placed schools on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, citing patches of black ice in the northern part of the county as a major concern.

Viewers also reported icy patches on SC 153 and Anderson Road near Easley.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Emergency dispatchers in Anderson County said icy spots were reported on several roads there as well and may have contributed to crashes in the area.

As of 6:30 a.m., troopers were responding to 10 crashes in Anderson County

Click here to see a list of crashes the SC Highway Patrol is currently responding to in the Upstate.

Viewers in Spartanburg County said there were icy patches near the bridge on Harrison Grove Road that may impact students heading to Dorman High School.

MORE - Showers clear out, with WARMER air ahead

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.