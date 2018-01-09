Coroner: Icy roads contributed to deadly rollover crash in Upsta - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Icy roads contributed to deadly rollover crash in Upstate

Scene of the crash on High Shoals Road (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 9, 2018) Scene of the crash on High Shoals Road (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 9, 2018)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said one person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Anderson County, where emergency dispatchers said icy patches and fog was creating hazards for drivers in some parts of the county.

Coroner Greg Shore said he was called to a crash on High Shoals Road at Abbeville Highway around 6:45 a.m.

Troopers said the victim was driving a 2004 Kia four-door that ran off the road and flipped. The driver became entrapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The coroner identified the victim as 63 year-old William Michael Fowler of Anderson. Shore said that Fowler died from a head injury and was not wearing a seat belt.

According to the coroner, icy road conditions were a contributing factor to the collision. This crash was one of at least 20 in Anderson County and 60 in the Upstate that troopers responded to Tuesday morning.

