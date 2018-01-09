Greenville Co. Schools release statement about icy conditions on - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. Schools release statement about icy conditions on roads Tuesday

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Schools are encouraging safety as icy patches were reported on roads and bridges in the county Tuesday morning.

Schools were on a normal operating schedule Tuesday after being closed Monday.

Below is a statement released from the school district:

“Buses began rolling just after 5 this morning. We are aware that patches of moisture left over from yesterday’s rain have frozen on some roads and bridges in Greenville County. As soon as we realized that the temperatures dipped significantly below the forecast temperatures we sent crews out to inspect bridges and other areas that are traditionally problematic. Those crews are sharing their findings with bus drivers to provide the safest possible transport. We encourage everyone to proceed with caution this morning. If you have a significant concern around your ability to arrive safely at school, please contact your principal.”

 In addition to lingering moisture from Monday's rain, meteorologist Nicole Papay said fog had been depositing moisture onto the ground Tuesday morning, which than began to freeze.  Conditions will improve as fog lifts and morning temperatures rise.

