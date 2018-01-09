8 Clemson students displaced by early morning fire at off-campus apartment building

Eight Clemson students were forced out of their off-campus apartments when a fire broke out Tuesday morning, according to the Clemson University Fire Department.

The fire occurred around 5 a.m. at an off-campus apartment building on Foy Creek Drive.

The fire began as a chimney fire in one apartment and then spread to a second unit.

The building has six apartments and only the two were damaged.

Five students from one apartment and three from another were displaced, firefighters said.

The Red Cross is assisting the victims. No one was hurt.

