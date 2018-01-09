Sheriff: 3 in custody after missing elderly man found dead in pond

Elbert County Sheriff Melvin Andrews said three people were taken into custody after a missing man was found dead in a pond on Monday.

Andrews said 86-year-old Otha Perrin was reported missing on Sunday, but his car was still at his home.

On Monday, Andrews said deputies opened a homicide investigation after Perrin’s body was found in a farm pound in Elbert County.

Three people were taken into custody in connection to the investigation, Andrews said. They were being held at the Elbert County Detention Center on Tuesday.

The victim’s body was sent to the crime lab for autopsy and Andrews said the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

