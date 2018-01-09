Warming up this week with increasing rain chances

It's a cloudy and warm stretch to end the week with increasing rain chances through Friday.

Clouds will continue to thicken up today with highs reaching the lower 50s. Patchy drizzle and showers are possible throughout the day, though most areas will stay dry.

More showers will move in on Thursday, but our biggest and heaviest rain chance will be on Friday as highs gradually warm into the 60s.

Cold air will settle back into the area behind that system which will put our highs back into the 30s and 40s by Sunday with a slight chance at a few Tennessee border snow showers.

Early next week looks dry but chilly with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.