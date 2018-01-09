PHOTO: Waterfall freezes in Jones Gap State Park

During a bitter cold snap, northern Greenville County saw some of the coldest temperatures in the Upstate, which dropped low enough to even freeze a waterfall.

The official Twitter page for South Carolina State Parks shared a photograph of a frozen Falls Creek Falls in Jones Gap State Park.

The park, located in Marietta, includes 13,000 acres of trails, mountains and woodlands.

An icy, frozen Falls Creek Falls at Jones Gap State Park! https://t.co/cxGkRQFZwe pic.twitter.com/wgEwPMIB7I — SC State Parks (@SC_State_Parks) January 9, 2018

