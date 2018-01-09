PHOTO: Waterfall freezes in Jones Gap State Park - FOX Carolina 21

Frozen waterfall in Jones Gap State Park (Source: SC State Parks) Frozen waterfall in Jones Gap State Park (Source: SC State Parks)
MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

During a bitter cold snap, northern Greenville County saw some of the coldest temperatures in the Upstate, which dropped low enough to even freeze a waterfall.

The official Twitter page for South Carolina State Parks shared a photograph of a frozen Falls Creek Falls in Jones Gap State Park.

The park, located in Marietta, includes 13,000 acres of trails, mountains and woodlands.

