Furman: Connor Shaw to join football coaching staff

A former Gamecock quarterback will be joining the Furman Football coaching staff. Furman's head coach Clay Hendrix announced today that Connor Shaw has been hired as the Paladin's new tight end coach.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome Connor and his family to the Furman family. I think the fact that they had already chosen to make Greenville their home makes this an even more perfect fit. He embodies all the qualities we look for in our coaches and players. It is exciting to have a man with his experience joining our team," said Hendrix.

Shaw was the starting quarterback for the University of South Carolina from 2010 to 2013. He holds the distinction of being the winningest quarterback in the school's history with a 27-5 record as a starter, including 17-0 at home. After graduating from South Carolina in 2013, he was drafted into the NFL and spent the last four years playing for the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

The Georgia native takes the position formerly held by George Quarles who is now the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Paladins.

READ MORE: Trump gets a national anthem moment at football title game

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.