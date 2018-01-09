NC trooper says crash killing pregnant woman among 'unbelievable number' of wrecks

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash killing a pregnant woman in Rutherford County.

Troopers said the victim was traveling from her home in Harris into South Carolina for an appointment. The crash occurred around 7:18 a.m. when she ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, overturned and was ejected.

An EMS fireman on the way to work saw the flipped vehicle and stopped to try to help.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, troopers said. She was identified as Theresa Anne Ravan.

She is also survived by five children, according to her ex-husband, Jeremy Prater.

Troopers said icy conditions contributed to the wreck. Troopers in western North Carolina responded to what they described as an "unbelievable number" of collisions on Monday and Tuesday.

