Police: Upstate man arrested for two incidents of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Upstate authorities arrested a man for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Greer Police Department says that they have taken 35-year-old Calvin Monroe Carter in custody for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in two separate incidents back in 2017. Warrants for Carter's arrest indicate that one incident occurred back in July of last year while the other happened in October.

Arrest warrants indicate one of the victims was between ages 11 and 14 years old.

Greer Police documents show that Carter is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor for the first incident in July. Carter is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor for the October incident.

READ MORE: NC trooper says crash killing pregnant woman among 'unbelievable number' of wrecks

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.