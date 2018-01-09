Greenville County School Board members discuss magnet schools, Roper Mountain Science during committee meeting

As Greenville County board members begin drafting their new 5-year strategic plan, board member Chuck Saylors said they plan to take a closer look at magnet and school choice programs.

At Tuesday morning's committee meeting, Saylors said a conversation began at a December meeting about the county's magnet program.

Saylors said that led to the idea of creating a committee focused on magnet schools and school choice. Instead of voting to move forward with the creation of that committee, Saylors called for the item to be removed from the agenda.

He said the board plans to address any potential changes or expansion to the programs as it puts together its new 5-year strategic plan.

"The game plan for now is to work to include Magnet, Choice and a number of other items as part of that conversation. So it'll be a very thorough conversation, I think it'll be positive and I certainly would encourage the community to be engaged," said Saylors.

Saylors said it's his hope that the Magnet and School Choice program both expand if financially possible. Board members are currently working on putting together that 5-year- strategic plan. It is set to be finalized in March and will be implemented starting next school year.

During the meeting, the board also voted on an architect firm to work on the new sustainability building at Roper Mountain Science.

Executive Director of Construction for the district, Terry Mills, said the project is a 28,000 square foot facility.

Mills said construction is expected to start about 10 months from now with hopes of opening the building sometime in 2020.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the architect, who was not named during the meeting. The board will take a formal vote at their upcoming board meeting.

