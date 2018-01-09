Spartanburg Co. sheriff vows to make life 'a living hell' for criminals in 2018

If Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has any New Year's resolution - it's to be even tougher on crime in his county this year.

In a press conference on Tuesday where Wright announced the arrests of two suspects charged with murder following a man's beating and stabbing death, he didn't mince words about criminals in the area.

"People in Spartanburg County are sick and tired of being victims," Wright said. "So either go get you some rehab, or you'll see a lot of us."

WATCH: Upstate sheriff vows to make 2018 a 'living hell' for criminals

Wright said he is working to introduce legislation to help prevent offenders from getting out of jail early - something he said put two suspects back on the street before the violent homicide.

"I'm tired of you stealing, I'm tired of you scamming people out of stuff, I'm tired of you acting like you own the place," Wright said of criminals. "I promise you, it's going to be a relentless pursuit of people who prey on the innocent here."

Wright is expected to release more information Monday about the legislation he hopes to help enact. He said his team of deputies is dedicated to getting criminals off the street and keeping the community safe.

The sheriff said in the past, his agency has been tough on enforcing drug round-ups and raids, but that it is "nothing compared to what's coming."

"We're going to be as aggressive as we need to be to make sure the people in our county can raise their children without the fear of drug dealers," Wright said. "For all you people who are listening who have family members that are doing drugs, I'm going to make their life a living hell. That's my goal for 2018."

RELATED: Sheriff: 2 charged with murder after man beaten, stabbed to death in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.