Upstate mother in need has new heater installed after winning contest

FOX Carolina was there as an Upstate mom and daughter get a brand-new heater and air conditioning unit installed.

They had been without one for several months, and were forced to sleep together on the floor of their living room with blankets and a space heater just to stay warm. But on Tuesday, that all changed for Martha Bridges and her daughter Madison.

The family won a contest for a new heating system from One Hour Heating and Air in Greenville, after being nominated by some friends.

Their old HVAC unit went out this summer. So when the temperatures dropped recently, they were left with just a space heater and blankets That new system was installed on Tuesday by One Hour Heating and Air in Greenville, who sponsored the contest.

And Martha said she is so happy to have a heating unit back in her home.

“My heart and house will be warm from all the goodness and all the people that have done for me and my daughter," she said.

One Hour Heating and Air said Martha received a complete, new Champion heating and air conditioning system for her home.

