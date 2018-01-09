Most Upstate school districts operate as usual despite ice warning

Several crashes along Upstate roads Tuesday morning are being blamed on winter weather but most school districts operated as normal.

District officials tend to consult emergency management officials, law enforcement, their own personnel on the ground and the National Weather Service in making these decisions. But it’s a tough balance between making a decision soon enough to allow parents time to plan while also using the latest forecast information available.

When the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Tuesday at 5:35 a.m. to warn of patchy morning ice, there wasn’t much time for districts to adjust their plans. But FOX Carolina found out, the one district that did call for a delay wasn’t even acting in response to the NWS report.

Pickens County Schools took action based on personal relationships and good communication. Spokesman John Eby said a lieutenant with the Pickens County Sheriffs Office out on patrol called the Pickens County Superintendent at 4 a.m. to express his concerns.

“He’d been seeing wrecks on the road and he gave us a heads up call,” says Eby wo tells FOX Carolina the superintendent conferred with Pickens County Emergency Management and hit the roads himself before making the decision to delay start times by two hours. That news was publicized just before 6 a.m.," Eby said.

“Nobody likes to make the call in the morning. We always like to make it the night before if we can. In this case we didn’t have the prediction of what we’d have this morning. And of course in the morning you can’t let the inconvenience or early hour stop you from making the decision that’s best for safety,” says Eby.

