Troopers: Paramedics revive driver critically injured after crashing into multiple cars at Upstate dealership

The Anderson County Coroner said paramedics were able to save a driver who was critically injured after crashing into a car dealership overnight Monday.

Troopers say the driver was in a 2003 Honda traveling west in the center lane on Clemson Boulevard when they struck a vehicle in the slow lane. The driver then crossed center of left, struck a light pole and rammed into 12 other vehicles that were parked at Piedmont Honda.

Officials say the driver also continued into Piedmont Chrysler Dodge Jeep.

Paramedics say the driver was in “traumatic arrest” following the multi-vehicle crash, but they were able to revive the driver, who was then transported to the hospital. Troopers say the driver has life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released regarding the collision or the driver's condition. Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Icy roads contributed to deadly rollover crash in Upstate

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.