Retired Upstate fire chief passes away

A retired Upstate fire chief passed away suddenly Monday.

On Tuesday, Pickens County Emergency Management posted a tweet announcing that former Fire Chief Tim Cobb passed away the previous night. The post says that Cobb's passing was unexpected and that he was an active member of the Pickens County Emergency Services Advisory Board.

Please keep the Cobb family in your thoughts and prayers. Retired Fire Chief Tim Cobb unexpectedly passed away last night. Chief Cobb was an active member of the Pickens County Emergency Services Advisory Board and left a lasting impression on leadership in the fire service. pic.twitter.com/Fd2ZVc16Ge — Pickens County EM (@PickensCountyEM) January 9, 2018

Cobb was Fire Chief at Piedmont Park Fire District in Greenville before retiring.

Parker Fire Department posted on their Facebook page about Cobb's passing, praising his leadership and requesting prayers for his wife, Jean.

