Retired Upstate fire chief passes away - FOX Carolina 21

Retired Upstate fire chief passes away

Tim Cobb (Source: Pickens County Emergency Management) Tim Cobb (Source: Pickens County Emergency Management)
PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A retired Upstate fire chief passed away suddenly Monday.

On Tuesday, Pickens County Emergency Management posted a tweet announcing that former Fire Chief Tim Cobb passed away the previous night. The post says that Cobb's passing was unexpected and that he was an active member of the Pickens County Emergency Services  Advisory Board.

Cobb was Fire Chief at Piedmont Park Fire District in Greenville before retiring.

Parker Fire Department posted on their Facebook page about Cobb's passing, praising his leadership and requesting prayers for his wife, Jean.

