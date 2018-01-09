Haywood Co. Deputies asking public for help identifying suspects in weekend stabbing

Haywood County Deputies are asking for public assistance in identifying the subjects involved in a stabbing that occurred over the weekend.

The stabbing took place Sunday at 8 p.m. just outside the city limits of Clyde on Old Clyde Road. Deputies said a man was stabbed in the arm after attempting to offer assistance to another man who implied he had a disabled vehicle.

When the victim approached the man who was waving his arms, the victim noticed another male and female sitting in the vehicle.

The victim then rolled down his window and asked the man what was wrong. The suspect then asked the victim if he had any money. Per deputies, when the victim said "no" the suspect said he “wasn’t sure if he needed a gas or a jump.”

As the victim got out of his vehicle to assist, the suspect stabbed him in the arm, deputies said. The suspect was described as a male in his mid-30s with blonde hair and a short beard. He was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt.

Shortly after, the individuals drove away from the scene in a white mid-90s model Ford Ranger extended cad with a step side bed. There was damage to the front on the driver's side.

Deputies are asking anyone who can help identify these individuals to contact the Sheriff's Office at (828) 452-6600.

