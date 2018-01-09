Deputies: Upstate man arrested after kidnapping, assaulting victim in vehicle

Deputies say an Anderson man was arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping on Monday.

Per the incident report, the suspect was driving a truck down Midway Road and Stringer Road in Belton on Sunday and was preventing the passenger from exiting the vehicle. Deputies say the suspect was grabbing the victim by her hair and threatening her with a firearm. They say, he also fired a shot out of the passenger-side window.

A woman who was driving behind the suspect observed a physical confrontation between the driver and the passenger. She said it appeared the male driver was assaulting the female passenger. She said the passenger side door was also open and items were falling out, and the driver was swerving all over the roadway.

Eventually, the suspect stopped the vehicle and the passenger hurriedly exited the vehicle. The woman said she then picked up the victim and drove her to the Sheriff’s Office to file a report.

Both women did not know each other before the incident.

On Monday, deputies were able to track down the suspect.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Glen Thomas Beard Hightower without incident. He was charged with first degree assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A hold was also placed on him for unlawful carry of a firearm.

