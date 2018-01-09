Two Landrum High graduates killed, another hurt after car overturns, strikes utility pole

Spartanburg School District One said two Landrum High School graduates were killed and a third was hurt in a rollover crash in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.

The crash took place on Gowan Road at Pinefield Road around 6:45 p.m. Only one vehicle was involved.

Troopers say the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet SUV was heading west on Gowan Road when the driver ran off the road right, overturned and struck a utility pole. All three occupants in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle, troopers confirm.

The coroner said Eli Cagle, 18 from Campobello died at the scene.

The two others were both transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional. One of those occupants, 21-year-old Tyler Hutcherson from Landrum, succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision at the hospital. The condition of the third occupant is unknown at this time.

The coroner said it is unclear who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

The school district said Cagle, Hutcherson, and the surviving victim are all Landrum High graduates.

Below is the statement released by the school district Wednesday morning:

"The Spartanburg School District One family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Landrum High School graduates, Eli Cagle and Tyler Hutcherson. We continue to pray for Daniel “KK” Peeler, Landrum High School graduate, as he recovers from injuries sustained in this accident. School staff, counselors, and clergy have been made available to students and staff today and for the remainder of this week, if necessary. Again, we wish to convey our heartfelt prayers and condolences to these families and will do everything we can to help our students and staff during this difficult time. "

The collision is under investigation by the MAIT team.

