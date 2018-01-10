Family remembers Cherokee Co. woman one year after her unsolved death

One year has passed since Drenike Hopper's family last saw her smile or heard her laugh. The 20-year-old died from a gunshot wound last year.

The Cherokee County coroner said Hopper died from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller, Drenika was found inside a Gaffney home on the afternoon of January 8, 2017. Sheriff Muller said the 20-year-old was taken to the hospital and died later that night.

Hopper's family said they are still searching for answers one year later.

”It hurts to lose a loved one like that and she was young," said Lashandia Dowdle, Hopper's aunt, "You don’t know what it's like until it hits close to home. That’s when it hurts the most."

According to Sheriff Muller, Joshua Mosley is the only person of interest in Hopper's death investigation. Sheriff Muller said Mosley is charged with obstruction of justice, but has not been charged with Hopper's death.

Muller said they are working with the solicitor's office to determine if more charges will be brought forth in this investigation.

