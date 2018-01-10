Greenville County passes ordinance requiring bars to close at 2 a.m.

Greenville County Council on Tuesday passed a new ordinance requiring bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to close at 2 a.m.

The ordinance states, “that it is in the best interests for the general health, welfare and public safety of the citizens of the County of Greenville that the on-premises sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages be restricted between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.”

Below is specific verbiage from the ordinance:

“All establishments selling beer, ale, porter, wine, and/or alcoholic liquors for on premises consumption must cease serving beer, ale, porter, wine, and/or alcoholic liquors no later than 2:00 A.M. every day, and shall not commence serving those beverages prior to 6:00 A.M. It shall be unlawful for any individual who is an owner, operator, employee, or agent to sell, transfer, serve or permit others on the premises to be in possession of beer, ale, porter, wine, and/or alcoholic liquors at such establishment between the hours of 2:00 A.M. and 6:00 A.M.”

Hotel room-service, night clubs, private clubs, and nonprofit clubs ares also included in the ordinance.

Amendments to allow businesses to remain open after 2 a.m. but refrain from further alcohol sales were struck down.

Council passed the ordinance in its third and final reading Tuesday with a 9-2 vote.

Anyone who violates the ordinance will face a misdemeanor charge. Multiple offenses can result in the offending business having its license revoked.

The ordinance will go into effect on March 1.

