No deaths in Greenville County crash that troopers originally re - FOX Carolina 21

UPDATE

No deaths in Greenville County crash that troopers originally reported as fatal

Emergency vehicles on Bent Oak Dr. (FOX Carolina) Emergency vehicles on Bent Oak Dr. (FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers have issued a correction, stating that there were no fatalities in a crash on Old Boiling Springs Road in Greenville County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Bent Oak Road.

Troopers initially sent out an e-mail alert at 7:39 a.m. advising that the crash involved a fatality.

Just before 8:30 a.m. troopers called our newsroom and said there had been a miscommunication between dispatchers and the media spokesperson.

The crash occurred behind the Walmart on Pelham Road, according to FOX Carolina's crew at the scene.

