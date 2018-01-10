No deaths in Greenville County crash that troopers originally reported as fatal

Troopers have issued a correction, stating that there were no fatalities in a crash on Old Boiling Springs Road in Greenville County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Bent Oak Road.

Troopers initially sent out an e-mail alert at 7:39 a.m. advising that the crash involved a fatality.

Just before 8:30 a.m. troopers called our newsroom and said there had been a miscommunication between dispatchers and the media spokesperson.

The crash occurred behind the Walmart on Pelham Road, according to FOX Carolina's crew at the scene.

