Coroner identifies victim killed in collision on US-29 in Greenville Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an 80-year-old died after a collision in Greenville County on Wednesday.

According to troopers, the collision occurred at US-29 and Donnan Road.

The Greenville County Coroner identified the victim as Ann Tomlinson Loftis of Greer.

Troopers said the Loftis struck the rear of another vehicle. Loftis was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped, troopers said.

According to the coroner's office, Loftis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured and transported to the hospital for treatment, troopers said.

The collision is still under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

