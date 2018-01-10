Grandmother says people asked young boys to get in van near Upstate school bus stop

Anderson County deputies said a report was filed after an incident at a school bus stop that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The report comes after Anderson County Schools District 2 said two students were dropped off at a home off Highway 252. The school bus driver, Clara Thomas, spotted a parked van at a pull-off area near the boys' home and instructed the children to go straight inside their house.

A guardian in the home contacted police after the boys, ages 7 and 10, came inside and said two people in the white van tried to get them to get in, according to the incident report.

The boys' grandmother, Roseanne Brown, told FOX Carolina that the youngest boy was summoned by someone in the van.

"They said something to him...'come to us, come to the van, come here'," Brown said.

She said, instead, the boy ran towards home.

"A tragedy could've happened," Brown said. "People need to be on the lookout."

The school bus driver waited for the students to go inside the home and for the van to drive off before leaving. The district praised Thomas for doing the right thing and paying attention to the boys' safety.

"When we get our training, we have to make sure of our surroundings, make sure nothing is out of the ordinary, and make sure the kids get off at a good, safe place," Thomas said.

The report states the van sped off too quickly to get a tag number.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Autopsy reveals new details about how Erica Parsons died, and lived

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.