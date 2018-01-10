Deputies make arrest in robbery at TD bank in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies make arrest in robbery at TD bank in Anderson Co.

John Cowans Jr. (Source: ACSO) John Cowans Jr. (Source: ACSO)
Robbery at TD Bank (Jan. 10, 2018/FOX Carolina) Robbery at TD Bank (Jan. 10, 2018/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a bank robbery on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the TD Bank at South Main Street around 3:20 p.m. According to deputies, a male suspect entered the bank and presented a note before fleeing the scene.

No weapon was displayed in the incident.

On Thursday, deputies said they reviewed surveillance video and charged 44-year-old John David Cowans Jr. with robbery.

He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

