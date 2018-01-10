Rain likely Thursday and Friday

Soggy weather will dominate Thursday and Friday, with heaviest rain expected Friday afternoon. Skies clear this weekend but temps will drop back to a wintry feel across the area!

Scattered rain and a strong breeze today, with highs reaching the mid-50s for the Upstate and the mountains. Rain should be mostly light, but a few heavy downpours are possible in the late afternoon.

Friday will be warmer than usual for this time of year with highs in the 60s as a cold front approaches. Expect gusty winds and heavy rain along the front as it moves through during the afternoon and early evening hours. Skies will clear late night for the Upstate, but we’ll see light snow develop along the Tennessee border in western North Carolina.

This weekend expect scattered snow for the mountains early Saturday, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 30s. The Upstate will be mostly sunny with breezy winds and highs near 50 on Saturday. Saturday night drops back to the 20s for everyone.

Sunday will be COLD with highs ranging from 34 in the mountains to 42 in the Upstate with sunshine.

