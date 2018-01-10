Deputies arrest man in connection with approx. 20 burglaries at - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies arrest man in connection with approx. 20 burglaries at Spartanburg businesses

Joshua Lewis Anderson. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center). Joshua Lewis Anderson. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a suspect responsible for approximately 20 burglaries to businesses near the city over the past 3 months has been arrested. 

Deputies said the suspect was identified after they shared surveillance footage and photos of the suspect and his vehicle from what they said was a burglary he committed on December 30, 2017. The incident happened during the early morning hours at a business on E Blackstock Road. 

The sheriff's office said 29-year-old Joshua Lewis Anderson was arrested in connection with the robberies. 

According to deputies, a search warrants was conducted at Anderson's home to find evidence from the burglaries. Deputies said they found clothing worn by Anderson during the burglaries and a cash register drawer in the home. 

The sheriff's office said Anderson confessed to the robberies. 

Deputies said Anderson is charged with 18 counts of second degree burglary-violent and two counts of malicious injury to personal property. 

