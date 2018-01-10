Restaurant Week kicks off in Greenville Thursday

It's time to break out those pants with the elastic waistband. Restaurant Week kicks off in Greenville on Thursday!

And while they may put a hurting on your New Year's resolutions, these mouth-watering deals will be worth every bite.

"Restaurant Week South Carolina gives local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy amazing values during dinner at a number of participating casual and high-end South Carolina restaurants," read a description on the official Restaurant Week website. "Restaurant Week’s goal is to position South Carolina as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the many dining opportunities available in the state, as well as stimulating business and revenue for restaurants throughout South Carolina."

The event will take place from January 11 through January 21, and will feature 40 different restaurants from Southern and classic American cuisine to restaurants specializing in Spanish and Italian dishes.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit the Restaurant Week South Carolina website HERE.

