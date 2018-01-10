Deputies seek to identify suspect in Anderson Co. bank robbery

Suspect in robbery at Anderson Co. bank (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies need your help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a man entered TD Bank on South Main Street in Anderson around 3:15 p.m. and presented a note to the teller, demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller, deputies said the suspect left the bank on foot.

K9 units from the Sheriff's Office attempted to track the man down, but were unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as between 6' and 6'2" tall with a larger build, though heavy clothing may have made it difficult to determine his approximate weight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at (864) 260-4435 or (864) 260-4444. Tippers may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

