Facebook post goes viral after Upstate homeowner shares picture of two men going door-to-door in neighborhood

Has an unexpected knock by a stranger at the door left you shaken up and not sure what to do?

An Anderson County homeowner had a similar experience Tuesday night and took to social media to share what happened.

A homeowner's Facebook post was shared more than 2,000 times after sharing a picture of two men who say they were just doing a day’s work.

That homeowner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said it was all a big misunderstanding and has since removed the post.

"She was scared. She had someone coming up to her door, not knowing who this person was, but we were just doing our jobs," said Austin Rivera, a solar consultant with Brio.

Rivera and his co-worker, Alex Logan are solar consultants with Brio, a company that sales solar panels around the Upstate.

The consultants go door-to-door distributing information and setting up appointments for homeowners interested in buying solar panels for their home.

"A woman made a misunderstanding about what was going on and she decided to take it upon herself to let her neighbors and the people in the area know that there was something bad going on,” said Rivera.

The coworkers said they were shocked to see their picture circulating around Facebook, warning neighbors to be on the lookout.

"We made eye contact at the window and she didn’t really say anything at first,” said Alex Logan, “I went through the whole thing and was trying to do my job. I thought that was the end of it so I left and then later that night one of our other coworkers sent us a message showing us what was on Facebook."

The homeowner deleted the post and has since apologized after realizing Alex and Austin were just doing their job.

"I sent her a message explaining that I’m not mad at you or anything like that because people were kind of giving her a hard time,” said Rivera, “I told her that I understand why you did this and it’s completely fine, but just to let you know, you are perfectly safe."

What should you do if you find yourself in a similar situation?

"I think it’s a fantastic idea to share that information,” said Master Deputy Darren Dukes, “If you can, pass out a description to all of your neighbors, including a vehicle description and a person description, and the name of the company that this person is supposedly working for."

Spartanburg County Master Deputy Darren Dukes said homeowners should be observant of anyone at their door that they don't recognize.

Law enforcement said you should not open your door and immediately call 911 if someone is at your door and something does not seem right.

