Pendleton HS graduate lands National Institutes of Health fellowship

One Upstate family has a lot to be proud of.

Carissa James of Townville graduated from Pendleton High School and is now a graduate student at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, studying translational biology, medicine and health.

On Wednesday, her mother and grandmother told FOX Carolina that she'd received a great honor - James, along with another student, was awarded the National Institutes of Health Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award Individual Predoctoral Fellowship.

According to Virginia Tech News, the fellowship is conferred to top U.S. graduate students in health science-related fields, and supports mentored health and biomedical research training, dissertation research and the graduate program in which the student receives training.

“These awards are an important additional step in Virginia Tech’s advancement in the national biomedical and health sciences educational and training space,” said Michael J. Friedlander, executive director of the research institute and vice president for health sciences and technology at Virginia Tech. “As the growth of the Virginia Tech Carilion health sciences enterprise continues on the Roanoke campus and across the entire university, the ability to compete for training and center grants at NIH will be strengthened as more individual graduate students successfully compete for these fellowships.”

