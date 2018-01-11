Patrol car hit after chase involving assault suspect in Anderson County

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was on scene after a pursuit early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said the chase ended on Highway 86 in Piedmont after they received a call around 2 a.m. regarding a suspicious person.

According to the incident report, deputies were pursuing 38-year-old Lauren Crews who was armed with handgun.

When the deputy deployed stop sticks, Crews vehicle came to a stop but deputies said she did not place the vehicle in park, causing her car to roll forward and hit a patrol car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Crews was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, third-degree assault and battery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

