Poinsett Highway shut down as crews battle structure fire

Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in Greenville County early Thursday morning.

According to the Parker District Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at a vacant business on Poinsett Highway near Furman Road at Cherrydale.

The location is the site of the former Excalibur Tools plant.

Parker District Fire Chief Steve Alverson said the fire has been difficult to access due to the surroundings and terrain. According to Alverson, homeless individuals looking to escape the cold have been inside the building so firefighters were working to confirm everyone got out safely.

Firefighters said the fire was accidental and started on the second floor because of a lantern. Witnesses said a lantern was too close to upholstered furniture.

No one was reported injured in the fire, and there were no fatalities. 

No charges have been filed at this time.

Poinsett Highway is blocked while crews battle the fire and Alverson advised drivers to seek an alternate route.

