Greenville soprano, longtime Billy Graham singer passes away - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville soprano, longtime Billy Graham singer passes away

Myrtle Hall Smith (Source: Beasley Funeral Home) Myrtle Hall Smith (Source: Beasley Funeral Home)
An Upstate native renowned for her singing voice passed away on Wednesday.

Myrtle Hall Smith, 71, of Greenville was well-known for her 25 years singing with the Billy Graham Crusades. According to the South Carolina Department of Education, she began singing in sixth grade and eventually traveled the world as a renowned soloist with the Billy Graham Association.

A businessman and philanthropist who heard her sing arranged for Smith to attend Julliard School of Music in New York City.

She has performed in cities including Paris, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv, Berlin, Tokyo and more.

According to her obituary, the soprano is survived by a husband and two daughters.

Beasley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A funeral service will be held on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.

