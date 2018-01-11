District: No students on board when driver rear-ended Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

District: No students on board when driver rear-ended Greenville Co. school bus

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County School District said no students were on board when a bus was struck Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Pleasantburg Drive near Wade Hampton Boulevard.

District spokesperson Beth Brotherton said another driver rear-ended the school bus and was at fault.

