District: No students on board when driver rear-ended Greenville Co. school bus

The Greenville County School District said no students were on board when a bus was struck Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Pleasantburg Drive near Wade Hampton Boulevard.

District spokesperson Beth Brotherton said another driver rear-ended the school bus and was at fault.

MORE NEWS: Feds: Upstate dental clinics among 133 accused of performing unnecessary procedures on children

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?