Police: Suspect charged after Greenwood school placed on lockdown due to shooting call

Police said a suspect is in custody following a shooting call near an Upstate school.

Greenwood 50 School District said an elementary school was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning.

The lockdown was initiated at Mathews Elementary School after administrators were contacted by law enforcement about an incident in the community.

The Greenwood Police Department said an argument in a nearby fast food parking lot led to a male suspect firing a round off into the air. No one was injured in the incident.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Marcus Antwan Manick of Greenwood, was taken into custody. Police said as they began looking for Manick, who later called 911 and told officers he wanted to surrender himself.

Manick was arrested in a wooded area nearby without incident.

The lockdown, which lasted less than five minutes, remained in effect until the school received the all-clear from law enforcement.

“We take these matters very seriously,” Community Services Facilitator Johnathan L. Graves stated. “We appreciate our strong relationship with law enforcement in dealing with these matters. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Manick was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful carry of a handgun.

His past convictions include a manslaughter charge from October of 2013.

