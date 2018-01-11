Deputies: Suspect punches victim in face after grinding against her, pulls gun on Applebee's employees

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after an incident at an Applebee's.

Deputies said late Wednesday night they received a report of an assault at the restaurant on Warren H. Abernathy Highway.

According to the incident report, a woman said 19-year-old Marcus Tyler Walters grinded against her backside and after she reported the incident to a manager, Walters began yelling and cussing at her.

Walters then punched the victim in the face causing a laceration, deputies said. The incident report states that the manager came out to help at which time Walters pulled out a gun.

Another restaurant employee told deputies Walters shoved her as he walked by, causing her to drop the food she was carrying.

Deputies said Walters admitted to hitting the woman in the face but said rubbing against her was accidental and the gun was a BB gun.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree assault and battery, one count of second-degree assault and battery and possession of marijuana. He has since bonded out of the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Hospital under fire after woman left outside in cold, wearing only a gown

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?